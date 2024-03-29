Weegar notched two assists, three hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Weegar has picked up the pace again with two goals and five assists over his last six games. The 30-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a standout year unlike many of his teammates. He has 17 goals, 43 points, 179 shots on net, 171 hits, 177 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 72 appearances. He should continue to see top-four usage and power-play time down the stretch.
