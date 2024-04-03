Weegar notched two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Weegar has been solid lately with three goals and seven helpers over his last eight outings. The defenseman also picked up his fourth power-play point in that span when he helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. Weegar has secured a career year with 46 points (18 goals, 28 helpers) while adding 184 shots on net, 177 hits, 187 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 74 contests.