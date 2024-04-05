Weegar scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Weegar opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Daniil Miromanov tally in the second. That assist was Weegar's 200th career point, 48 of which have come over 75 contests this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He's added 189 shots on net, 179 hits, 189 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-2 rating while often looking like the Flames' top blueliner.