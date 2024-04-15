Weegar notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Weegar has three helpers over his last two contests following a recent three-game slump. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 51 points (15 on the power play), 202 shots on net, 200 blocked shots, 188 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 80 outings overall. He's been one of the best players on the Flames this season, both for his career year on offense and his ever-steady defensive contributions.