Weegar scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked seven shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Weegar closed out March with three goals and five assists over his last seven games. The defenseman is third in the NHL for goals among blueliners with 18, trailing just Cale Makar and Roman Josi, who have 19 each. Weegar has matched his career high with 44 points while adding 182 shots on net, 172 hits, 184 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 73 outings. His success in all areas has made him a standout fantasy defenseman, though he'll likely have a regression red flag attached heading into 2024-25.