Weegar notched two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Weegar's first points in four games got him to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He has four multi-point efforts over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is at 19 goals, 31 assists, 197 shots on net, 187 hits, 198 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 79 contests this season in a top-four role.