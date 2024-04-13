Weegar notched two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Weegar's first points in four games got him to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He has four multi-point efforts over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is at 19 goals, 31 assists, 197 shots on net, 187 hits, 198 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 79 contests this season in a top-four role.
More News
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Reaches 200 career points•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Garners two assists in loss•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Contributes two assists•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Lone Flames goal in loss•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine Monday•