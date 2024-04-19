Weegar scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

Weegar extended Calgary's lead to 5-0 late in the second period, beating Devin Cooley with a wrister through traffic for his 20th goal this season. It was a breakthrough season offensively for the 30-year-old blueliner -- he posted four points (a goal and three assists) in his final four contests. Weegar will finish the campaign with a career-high 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) while adding 194 hits and 200 blocked shots in 82 games.