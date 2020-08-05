Giordano posted a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Giordano's defensive work helped make life easier for goalie Cam Talbot. The blueliner was rewarded with the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's third-period tally. Giordano had 11 of his 31 points come on the power play during the regular season. The 36-year-old added 148 blocked shots in 60 games -- he's not afraid to lay his body on the line.