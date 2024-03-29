Giordano (concussion) scored a goal Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Capitals.

It was his first game back after missing 12 games with a concussion. Giordano took a pass from Matthew Knies and fired high blocker side from above the left face-off-circle. It ended a 30-game goal drought that dated back to Oct. 28 against the Preds. More touching was Gio's gesture after the goal as he pointed to the sky to honor his father who died last month. Giordano isn't much of a fantasy force, but Thursday was a night to remember.