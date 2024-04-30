Giordano has not been able to crack the postseason lineup against the Bruins in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giordano, who missed significant time this season to injury and following his father's death, has 1,148 regular-season NHL games, but only 37 postseason games to his name. He started in 2005-06, and he headed off to the KHL in 2007-08 where he played 50 games for Moscow Dynamo. Giordano is nearing the end of his career, but with newcomers Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson on the blue line, he has found it hard to crack the top-six. The Leafs are on the verge of elimination, down 3-1 to the Bruins this postseason, so Father Time is catching up with Giordano.