General manager Brad Treliving said Friday that Giordano (head) will go on injured reserve, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Giordano took a nasty spill into the end boards in the opening period Thursday, and had to be helped off the ice. The Maple Leafs dealt for Ilya Lyubushkin after the game, giving them six healthy defensemen. There is currently no timetable for Giordano's return. He has a goal and seven points in 38 games this season.