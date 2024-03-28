Share Video

Giordano was activated off long-term injured reserve and will play Thursday versus Washington, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Giordano has a goal, seven points, 33 PIM, 42 hits and 76 blocks in 38 outings in 2023-24. His return to the lineup coincidentally corresponds with Timothy Liljegren exiting due to an upper-body injury.

