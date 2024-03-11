Giordano (concussion) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

Giordano has already been out of action for the Leafs' last five contests due to his concussion but now faces on extended stint on long-term IR. Following the additions of Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson at the deadline, the 40-year-old Giordano is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis even once cleared to return.