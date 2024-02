Giordano (personal) was back at practice ahead of Tuesday's clash with Vegas, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Giordano looks set to get back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15 versus the Flyers, a stretch of five games on non-roster injured reserve. In 36 games this season, the 40-year-old defenseman is averaging just 17:02 of ice time and has been limited to one goal on 44 shots to go with six helpers.