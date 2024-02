Giordano (personal) was placed on the non-roster list Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Giordano sat out Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim following the death of his father on Thursday. His addition to the non-roster list probably means he won't be available for Monday's contest versus St. Louis either. Giordano has earned seven points, 44 shots on goal and 76 blocked shots in 36 games this season.