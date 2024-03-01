Giordano left Thursday's game versus the Coyotes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Giordano hit the boards hard in the first period and didn't return to the game. The 40-year-old could be set for an absence, which would leave the Maple Leafs short on the blue line. It's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Rangers.
