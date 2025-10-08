Giordano is joining AHL Toronto as a coaching advisor, officially bringing an end to his playing career, the Maple Leafs announced Wednesday.

Giordano had 158 goals, 577 points and 918 PIM across 1,148 career regular-season appearances with Calgary, Seattle and Toronto. He demonstrated terrific longevity, winning the Norris Trophy with 74 points in 78 regular-season outings with Calgary in 2018-19, which was his age-35 campaign. Giordano never had another season like that, but he continued to perform in the NHL through the 2023-24 campaign.