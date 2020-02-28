Flames' Mark Giordano: Returns to usual role
Giordano (hamstring) had two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in 21:34 during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Giordano immediately resumed his top-pairing duties after a 10-game absence. The 36-year-old blueliner remains at 27 points with 138 blocks and 145 shots through 55 contests this year. With the acquisition of Erik Gustafsson from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline, Giordano is set to see less time on the power play over the final stretch of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.