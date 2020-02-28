Flames' Mark Giordano: Returns to usual role

Giordano (hamstring) had two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in 21:34 during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Giordano immediately resumed his top-pairing duties after a 10-game absence. The 36-year-old blueliner remains at 27 points with 138 blocks and 145 shots through 55 contests this year. With the acquisition of Erik Gustafsson from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline, Giordano is set to see less time on the power play over the final stretch of the season.