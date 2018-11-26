Flames' Mark Giordano: Tallies two assists
Giordano had two helpers in a 6-1 win over the Coyotes on Sunday.
Giordano is having a great season, even though he has a 2.9 shooting percentage that is well below his career average. That's because he has 19 assists through 24 games. The 34-year-old also has seven points on the power play.
