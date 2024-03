Pospisil scored a goal on three shots, levied five hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pospisil snapped a five-game slump with his tally in the first period. The 24-year-old rookie has eight goals, 10 assists, 95 shots on net, 203 hits, 82 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 54 contests. He should continue to be a solid source of grit, but his offense isn't at a particularly reliable level for fantasy purposes.