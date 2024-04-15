Pospisil logged an assist, four shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Pospisil hasn't scored a goal over seven games in April, but he has five assists, 19 PIM and 29 hits. The 24-year-old is at 23 points, 111 shots on net, 232 hits, 101 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances this season. Pospisil continues to see his even-strength minutes alongside the Flames' leading scorer, Nazem Kadri, which has led to some trickle-down offense.