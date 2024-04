Pospisil notched two assists and seven hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Pospisil helped out on both of Andrei Kuzmenko's tallies in the game. The 24-year-old Pospisil has earned three points over his last two outings after going five contests without a point. The burgeoning power forward is up to 20 points, 96 shots on net, 210 hits, 82 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 55 appearances in a middle-six role.