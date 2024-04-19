Pospisil notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Pospisil didn't score a goal over the last nine games of the season, but he added six assists. The 24-year-old concludes his rookie campaign with 24 points, 238 hits, 107 PIM, 117 shots on goal and a plus-14 rating through 63 games. He'll need to improve his technique with his aggressive play to avoid suspensions, but Pospisil could grow into being a hard-nosed power winger in the Flames' middle six.