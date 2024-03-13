Pospisil recorded an assist, five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pospisil returned from a three-game suspension, but he maintained his physical edge. His penalty was a slashing minor against goalie Justus Annunen. Pospisil will need to walk a fine line to avoid more supplemental discipline, but he can offer fantasy managers boosts in hits and PIM. For the season, the rookie forward has 16 points, 77 shots on net, 74 PIM, 172 hits and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances.