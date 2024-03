Pospisil scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Pospisil has a goal, an assist, 13 hits and six PIM over three contests since he returned from a suspension. The 24-year-old's tally Saturday ended up being the first game-winning goal of his career. He's at 17 points, 81 shots on net, 180 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances this season, finding decent success alongside Nazem Kadri at even strength.