Pospisil notched two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Pospisil snapped a four-game slump with his pair of helpers Friday. The hard-hitting rookie is up to 22 points, 226 hits, 99 PIM, 107 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances. He continues to look solid on offense in an even-strength role alongside Nazem Kadri and a rotating cast of right wings.