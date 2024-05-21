Pospisil suffered an apparent upper-body injury in Slovakia's matchup with Sweden on Monday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.
Pospisil has been lighting it up at the international tournament with three goals and four assists. In his rookie campaign, the 24-year-old center notched eight goals and 16 helpers despite not having a significant role with the man advantage. Barring a long-term injury, Pospisil should be capable of improving on those numbers in his sophomore campaign.
