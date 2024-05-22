Pospisil (upper body) will miss the remainder of the 2024 IIHF World Championship, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Pospisil was doing phenomenal at the tournament, providing three goals and seven points in seven games with Team Slovakia, but he sustained the injury during Monday's contest versus Sweden. The severity of his injury isn't known yet, so it's not clear if Pospisil's offseason training or availability for the start of the 2024-25 campaign will be impacted. The 24-year-old recorded eight goals, 24 points, 107 PIM and 238 hits in 63 contests with Calgary as a rookie in 2023-24.