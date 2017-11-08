Flames' Matt Stajan: Healthy scratch in loss to Canucks
Stajan was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.
The veteran center has suited up for 12 games this season and is still looking for his first point. At this stage of Stajan's career, he's locked into a depth role and offers very little fantasy value.
