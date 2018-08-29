Matt Stajan: Bound for Deutschland
Stajan agreed to terms on a one-year contract with DEL club EHC Munchen on Wednesday.
In 1003 NHL contests split between the Maple Leafs and Flames, Stajan racked up 146 goals, 267 assists and 526 PIM. The center was limited to just 68 games last year and failed to reach the 15-point mark for the first time in his career. The move overseas likely marks the end of the 2002 second-round pick's time in the NHL.
