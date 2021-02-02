Tkachuk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Tkachuk earned the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period tally. That gave Tkachuk assists in consecutive outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to six points, 30 shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances this season. He's likely to remain a fixture in the top six and on the power play, and his physical playing style will provide a nice boost of hits and PIM to fantasy managers.