Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots, added six hits and went minus-3 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Tkachuk opened the scoring in the second period, converting a feed from Aleksander Barkov following a turnover. Tkachuk is on a nine-game point streak dating back to April 11, during which he has produced five goals and nine assists, with 10 of those 14 points coming in his six playoff outings. The winger has added 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating in the postseason.