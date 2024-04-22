Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Sunday.
With the score tied 1-1 early in the third period, Tkachuk provided a power-play assist for the go-ahead goal for the lead. He also added an empty-net goal, two hits and four shots on net in 17:07 of ice time. This was his second multi-point game in a row and his fourth game in a row with at least one point. The Panthers play at home again for Game 2 on Tuesday.
