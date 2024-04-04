Tkachuk (illness) will be back in the lineup Thursday versus Montreal.

Tkachuk missed Tuesday's game in Montreal with the illness. He will line up with Nick Cousins and Sam Bennett on the second line. Tkachuk has 23 goals, 57 assists, 255 shots on goal and 141 hits in 74 games this season. Tkachuk has been a stud on the power play, with five goals and 26 assists.