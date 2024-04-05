Tkachuk (illness) had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 6-0 victory over the Senators.

The goal was a nice redirection in the third off a pass from Aleksander Barkov. It came on the power play. Tkachuk has 32 points on the power play this year, just four off his career high from last season. However, he almost certainly won't hit the century mark in points for a third consecutive season. But considering how he stumbled early in the season, Tkachuk's 83 points in 75 games is remarkable. And there's no better time to be peaking than when the playoffs are closing in.