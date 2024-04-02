Tkachuk (illness) won't play Tuesday versus Montreal, Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Tkachuk should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against Ottawa. He has amassed 23 goals, 80 points, 255 shots on net and 141 hits in 74 contests this campaign. With Carter Verhaeghe (upper body) unavailable and Jonah Gadjovich set to be scratched, the Panthers will insert Kyle Okposo, Nick Cousins and Steven Lorentz into the lineup against the Canadiens.