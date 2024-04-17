Tkachuk logged a pair of assists and a team-high eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
Tkachuk will finish the regular season with points in seven straight games, totaling three goals and six assists in that span. While he came up short of a third straight 100-point season, Tkachuk had another strong year, posting 26 goals and 62 assists with 151 hits across 80 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Three points in return from illness•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Dealing with illness•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Opens scoring•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Suiting up versus Preds•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Questionable for Thursday•