Tkachuk logged a pair of assists and a team-high eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Tkachuk will finish the regular season with points in seven straight games, totaling three goals and six assists in that span. While he came up short of a third straight 100-point season, Tkachuk had another strong year, posting 26 goals and 62 assists with 151 hits across 80 games.