Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk went back to his between-the-legs move to extend the Flames' lead to 5-2 early in the third period. The 22-year-old winger is up to 45 points (15 on the power play), 153 shots on goal, 103 hits and 61 PIM in 56 games this season.

