Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Finishes off great month
Tkachuk posted two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
The 20-year-old slowed his pace after Thanksgiving, but Tkachuk still finished November with seven goals and 15 points in 13 games. Just like last season, he's a complete fantasy asset because he averages more than 1.0 PIM per game. But in 2018-19, he's also posting more than a point per contest, and while owners should expect a decline in his 20.3 shooting percentage, Tkachuk is still a candidate to score 30 goals. He already has 12 goals, 29 points, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 26 games this season.
