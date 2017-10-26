Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Gets pair of assists
Tkachuk had the primary assist on both goals in a 5-2 defeat to St. Louis.
Tkachuk continued to reward fantasy owners as he's now reached five assists on the season. The 19-year-old wing is prone to inconsistency, but he's playing well right now and looks like he could outdo his rookie season of 48 points.
