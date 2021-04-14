Tkachuk managed a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk set up Elias Lindholm's goal just 34 seconds into the second period. The 23-year-old Tkachuk went three games without a point prior to his assist Tuesday. He's been somewhat inconsistent this year with 29 points (13 on the power play) in 42 outings. The American winger has added 112 shots on net, 116 hits and 41 PIM.