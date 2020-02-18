Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Point streak at seven games
Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
The 22-year-old has scored a point in seven straight games and 10 of the last 11, racking up five goals and 12 points over that stretch. Tkachuk has now reached 20 goals for the third straight season, but his 50 points in 60 games leaves him a little shy of last year's career-best pace.
