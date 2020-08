Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Already Public Enemy No. 1 in Winnipeg, for his takeout of Mark Scheifele in the opening game, Tkachuk collected his first point of the series when he buried an Andrew Mangipane centering feed in the second period. Calgary's leading scorer during the regular season with 61 points in 69 games, Tkachuk has generated nine shots through three games.