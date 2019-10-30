Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Shot-happy in loss
Tkachuk fired eight shots on goal and dished four hits but didn't get on the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Tkachuk accounted for over a quarter of the Flames' shots on goal, but he couldn't get anything behind Petr Mrazek. The tough winger remains at 10 points with 39 shots and 29 hits in 14 games in 2019-20.
