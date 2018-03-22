Flames' Mike Smith: Chased in fourth straight loss
Smith's struggles continued Wednesday, as he stopped just eight of 11 shots in two periods during a 4-0 loss to Anaheim.
March has been nothing short of a disaster for Smith, who's given up at least three goals in every start this month save a March 13 shutout of Edmonton. Against teams that aren't from Alberta, he's sporting an .828 save percentage, which is one reason the Flames have headed the wrong direction in the standings as of late. Unless you don't have any other options, he should not be starting for you right now.
