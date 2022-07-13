Smith (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in 2022-23, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Smith is apparently dealing with a number of injuries, which are collectively expected to keep him off the ice. Considering he's 40 years old and in the final year of his current contract, this could potentially spell the end of Smith's playing career. The Oilers are expected to roll with Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner as their top-two goalies in 2022-23. Smith will likely formally be placed on long-term injured reserve at the start of the campaign.