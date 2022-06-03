Smith allowed four goals on 40 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche in Thursday's Game 2.

Smith turned in a strong first period, making all 15 saves necessary to keep the game scoreless. The Avalanche kept the pressure up in the second period and stung him for three goals in a span of 2:04. He also yielded a power-play goal to Nathan MacKinnon in the third. Smith has now allowed 17 tallies in his last four contests, through three of them have been on the road. He'll look to get back on track with the Western Conference Finals shifting to Edmonton for the next two games.