Smith will get the starting nod at home versus Colorado in Monday's Game 4, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Despite giving up 20 goals on 175 shots (.886 save percentage) in his last five outings, Smith remains the starter for the Oilers, which comes as a small surprise considering Mikko Koskinen was solid in relief in Game 1. If Smith can't rediscover his game Monday, the offseason will arrive sooner than hoped for the Oilers.