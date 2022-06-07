Smith allowed six goals on 42 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Smith wasn't able to shake off his recent struggles, allowing the Avalanche to recover from a two-goal deficit in the third period. In overtime, a high tip led to a rebound that Artturi Lehkonen put in, which ended the Oilers' season in a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference Finals. Smith allowed at least three goals in each of his last six games in the playoffs, including a pair of six-goal duds. The 40-year-old is under contract with the Oilers for next season after signing a two-year deal last July. He posted a 16-9-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 28 regular-season contests in an injury-plagued campaign.