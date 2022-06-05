Smith surrendered three goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Smith was a key part of the Oilers' penalty kill, successfully preventing the Avalanche from cashing in on their five man-advantage chances. He had a handful of strong saves, but it was his few mistakes that made the difference in this contests, which saw the Oilers fall into an 0-3 hole in the Western Conference Finals. He's yielded 13 goals in this series, and it's unclear if head coach Jay Woodcroft will stick with the struggling 40-year-old in a must-win Game 4 on Monday or if Mikko Koskinen will get the nod.